Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list: Justin Anderson (ne…
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list: Justin Anderson (neck strain), Deyonta Davis (R ankle sprain), Taurean Prince (bilateral foot soreness) are probable. Kent Bazemore (L adductor strain), Kevin Huerter (mid-back pain), Dewayne Dedmon, Miles Plumlee, Alex Poythress, Omari Spellman are out.
April 5, 2019 | 1:53 pm EDT Update
Vincent Ellis: #Pistons coach Dwane Casey says Blake Griffin (sore left knee) is a game-time decision vs. #Thunder tonight.
Jared Weiss: Celtics upgrade Marcus Morris to questionable for a seeding smack down tonight in Indy.
Josh Lewenberg: Only Anunoby (probable) and McCaw (out) listed on the afternoon injury report. Would expect the Raps to play these next 2 games (tonight in Charlotte, Sunday vs Miami) straight up and rest guys (Kawhi, Lowry, maybe others) in next Tuesday’s season finale @ Minnesota.
Division II Player of the Year Daulton Hommes will declare for the 2019 NBA draft. “I am looking to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA,” Hommes told ESPN. “I have filed my application for evaluation with the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee (UAC). After I have received word from the UAC, I will be looking to hire an agent.”
FGCU men’s basketball rising junior Troy Baxter Jr. has announced his intention to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft.