Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list: Justin Anderson (neck strain), Deyonta Davis (R ankle sprain), Taurean Prince (bilateral foot soreness) are probable. Kent Bazemore (L adductor strain), Kevin Huerter (mid-back pain), Dewayne Dedmon, Miles Plumlee, Alex Poythress, Omari Spellman are out.

Storyline: Deyonta Davis Injury
