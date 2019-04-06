USA Today Sports

13 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Injury list for tomorrow vs. MIL Kent Bazemore (left adductor strain) is probable. DeAndre’ Bembry (right ankle sprain) is probable. John Collins (load management) is questionable. Kevin Huerter (mid-back pain) is questionable. Trae Young (load management) is questionable.

April 6, 2019 | 9:14 pm EDT Update

Suns hiring Jeff Bower?

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has become focused on the candidacy of former Detroit and New Orleans GM Jeff Bower to assume a high-ranking front office role with the Suns, league sources tell ESPN. Sarver has begun to inform other serious candidates that he’s retreating from them and toward a hiring that could be complete early next week, league sources tell ESPN.
10 hours ago via ESPN

