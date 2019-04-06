Kevin Chouinard: Injury list for tomorrow vs. MIL Kent …
Kevin Chouinard: Injury list for tomorrow vs. MIL Kent Bazemore (left adductor strain) is probable. DeAndre’ Bembry (right ankle sprain) is probable. John Collins (load management) is questionable. Kevin Huerter (mid-back pain) is questionable. Trae Young (load management) is questionable.
April 6, 2019 | 9:14 pm EDT Update
Suns hiring Jeff Bower?
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has become focused on the candidacy of former Detroit and New Orleans GM Jeff Bower to assume a high-ranking front office role with the Suns, league sources tell ESPN. Sarver has begun to inform other serious candidates that he’s retreating from them and toward a hiring that could be complete early next week, league sources tell ESPN.
Sarver has discussed with prospective job candidates a senior advising role that will allow interim GM James Jones to continue in a lead front office capacity with decision-making power, league sources said. Jones had sat in on interviews, along with Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald, league sources said.
Ric Bucher: “Now the latest I’ve heard – and keep this strictly in the hot rumor file – is that Kevin Durant would love to play with Jimmy Butler in New York, as well. That it would be the three of them [Durant, Butler and Kyrie Irving].”
Chris Dempsey: After clinching the division and home court in the first round on Friday, the #Nuggets are expected to rest Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray tomorrow vs. Portland.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Kevin Love is not listed on the 8:30 injury report. Tristan Thompson is listed OUT for rest. Nik Stauskas, who took a nasty fall against GS, is questionable with back soreness.
Darren Wolfson: Former #Gophers great Jordan Murphy will be represented by Hazan Sports Management Group. Portsmouth will turn into getting workouts with teams and trying to get a Combine invite. His pro career and the process leading into will happen fast.