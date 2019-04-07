Barry Jackson: Heat is operating under the belief that …
Barry Jackson: Heat is operating under the belief that McGruder will be claimed and they won’t be a tax team, per multiple sources. The Clippers, Atlanta, OKC, Toronto and Washington are among teams who can.
April 7, 2019 | 7:19 pm EDT Update
Brooklyn back in the playoffs
Anthony Puccio: The Brooklyn Nets have officially clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2015. Nets 108, Pacers 96.
Chris Grenham: Celtics officially have home-court advantage in round one thanks to today’s Pacers loss.
Jay King: RJ Hunter said he plans to stick with the Celtics for the playoffs. As a two-way contract player, he can’t play, but said he intends to pay for his own travel so he can be with the Celtics throughout their postseason journey.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on his players’ relationship with the referees: “We just need to be more poised. … There’s a way to do that. You’ve just got to move on to the next play. That’s what we’e going to emphasize.”
Marc J. Spears: “I hope the new arena is beautiful and nice. I hope they lose all the atmosphere,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said about the Warriors.
Mirjam Swanson: Clippers updated injury report – All out: Patrick Beverley (right hip pointer), Danilo Gallinari (sore left ankle), JaMychal Green (personal reasons aka baby).
April 7, 2019 | 7:11 pm EDT Update
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey said Blake Griffin is at a point where his playing can’t injure the knee any worse, according to the medical staff. That’s … interesting.