5. Who’s the most overrated? (47 votes): Draymond Gre…
5. Who’s the most overrated? (47 votes): Draymond Green, Russell Westbrook (17%), Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns (6.3%), James Harden, Ben Simmons, LeBron James, Kyle Lowry (4.2%), Semi Ojeleye, Kyrie Irving, Brook Lopez, Myles Turner, Luka Doncic, Hassan Whiteside, John Collins, Lonzo Ball, C.J. McCollum, Nikola Jokic, DeMarcus Cousins, Paul Millsap, Klay Thompson, Jayson Tatum (2.1%) How fitting is this? Two of the league’s most divisive characters, these perennial All-Stars with fearless personalities who you either love or loathe, get to share this unflattering honor. As if Russ and Draymond needed any more bulletin board material to serve as fuel for their scorching-hot fires.
April 8, 2019 | 10:01 pm EDT Update
Robin Lopez open to re-signing with Bulls
After the Bulls held their final practice of the season at the United Center, Lopez made it clear he’s willing to stay on board with the rebuilding project. “I would love to be with these guys,” he said. “I love the guys I’m playing with right now. I love them.”
Asked Monday to ponder his value, Lopez at first deferred, then made a sales pitch. “There’s always going to be a market for — I guess here I go patting myself on the back — but you know, smart, intelligent, tall big guys,” he said. “If you know your way around the basketball court, if you know what you’re supposed to be doing out there to help yourself and help out other guys, height’s something that they obviously say you can’t teach. That’s something that’s tough to go against.”
He’s been employed by the Lakers for the last two years, playing on one-year contracts and making $12 million this season, but his future uncertain. There are 29 other clubs in the NBA and Caldwell-Pope is showcasing his skills for them, too. “Man, I’m just out there playing,” Caldwell-Pope said Sunday night. “Yes, I’ll be looking for a job for next season, but my job right now is to play my best basketball for the Lakers and then we’ll see where things stand.”
“I wish I was playing like this at the start of the season,” Caldwell-Pope said. “But now, we just want to finish strong and just go out there and play free and just have fun.”
Mark Berman: Can confirm Mike D’Antoni has been at Memorial Hermann Hospital since Friday under observation for an intestinal virus. Expected to be released tomorrow but will not coach the team at OKC.
Convicted former Adidas executive James Gatto has agreed to pay N.C. State restitution for his role in funneling payments to basketball player Dennis Smith, Jr., prior to his enrollment with the school in 2015. According to documents filed with the U.S. District Court for New York’s Southern District on Monday, Gatto will pay N.C. State and Kansas a total of $342,436.75 to cover their legal fees plus the school’s scholarship funds for the players involved in the scheme.
April 8, 2019 | 9:14 pm EDT Update
