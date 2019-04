Asked Monday to ponder his value, Lopez at first deferred, then made a sales pitch. “There’s always going to be a market for — I guess here I go patting myself on the back — but you know, smart, intelligent, tall big guys,” he said. “If you know your way around the basketball court, if you know what you’re supposed to be doing out there to help yourself and help out other guys, height’s something that they obviously say you can’t teach. That’s something that’s tough to go against.”