USA Today Sports

Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks and Deyonta Davis hav…

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 8, 2019 | 10:01 pm EDT Update
Asked Monday to ponder his value, Lopez at first deferred, then made a sales pitch. “There’s always going to be a market for — I guess here I go patting myself on the back — but you know, smart, intelligent, tall big guys,” he said. “If you know your way around the basketball court, if you know what you’re supposed to be doing out there to help yourself and help out other guys, height’s something that they obviously say you can’t teach. That’s something that’s tough to go against.”
20 mins ago via Arlington Heights Daily Herald

, Uncategorized

, ,

He’s been employed by the Lakers for the last two years, playing on one-year contracts and making $12 million this season, but his future uncertain. There are 29 other clubs in the NBA and Caldwell-Pope is showcasing his skills for them, too. “Man, I’m just out there playing,” Caldwell-Pope said Sunday night. “Yes, I’ll be looking for a job for next season, but my job right now is to play my best basketball for the Lakers and then we’ll see where things stand.”
20 mins ago via Los Angeles Times

, Uncategorized

, ,

Convicted former Adidas executive James Gatto has agreed to pay N.C. State restitution for his role in funneling payments to basketball player Dennis Smith, Jr., prior to his enrollment with the school in 2015. According to documents filed with the U.S. District Court for New York’s Southern District on Monday, Gatto will pay N.C. State and Kansas a total of $342,436.75 to cover their legal fees plus the school’s scholarship funds for the players involved in the scheme.
20 mins ago via Charlotte Observer

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

April 8, 2019 | 9:14 pm EDT Update
Home