Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list for tomorrow vs. Pacers: Deyonta Davis (right knee soreness) is questionable. Dewayne Dedmon (ankle soreness) is out. Miles Plumlee (cartilage injury, left knee) is out. Alex Poythress (right ankle sprain) is out. Omari Spellman (left ankle sprain) is out.

