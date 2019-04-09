Chris Kirschner: Trae Young's and John Collins' load ha…
April 10, 2019 | 3:27 am EDT Update
Tim MacMahon: Dirk on what’s next: “I want to clear my head. I want to travel. I want to enjoy my family.” He says he will “stick around the Mavericks somehow.” Mark Cuban has made it clear Dirk can have whatever role he wants.
Jared Weiss: Dirk turns down Chuck’s invitation to replace Shaq or Kenny on Inside The NBA. Doesn’t want to do broadcasting and wants to spend time with his kids. “I’ll stick around the Mavericks somehow.”
Despite not playing in the season finale at Minnesota, Kyle Lowry has met the games criteria (65) and will receive a $200K bonus as part of being selected to play in the All-Star game. Lowry is also now eligible to receive up to $1.5M in incentives based on how far the Raptors advance in the playoffs.
Despite hitting a game winning three to beat the Lakers, Maurice Harkless will fall short of his $500K bonus for shooting 35% or better from 3. The Trail Blazers will see their luxury tax bill drop from $16M to $15.1M. The $500K bonus is now deemed unlikely for 2019-20 and the Trail Blazers forward will now have a $11M cap hit.
Ryan Ward: Luke Walton on coaching LeBron James (1/3): “It was great. The only thing that was hard was he got hurt. It takes time to build a relationship with somebody, but as our relationship grew & I got to see what it was like coaching him, he was great…”