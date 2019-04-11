Así quedaron los playoffs de la NBA, en el Este:

Bucks (1) vs Pistons (8)

Raptors (2) vs Orl. Magic (7)

Sixers (3) vs Nets (6)

Celtics (4) vs Pacers (5)

En el Oeste:

Warriors (1) vs Clippers (8)

Nuggets (2) vs Spurs (7)

Blazers (3) vs O.Thunder (6)

Rockets (4) vs Utah Jazz (5) pic.twitter.com/ZVdsxjBqtS