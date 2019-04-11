Chris Kirschner: John Collins on if he wants Vince Carter to return next season: “Hell yes.” Carter helped Collins a lot this season on and off the court.
April 11, 2019 | 9:06 pm EDT Update
Jason Jones: Vlade Divac believes the Kings job is an attractive one: “We are very confident we are a good destination now. We have a good team, talented team, and I’m confident we’re going to have a lot of different options.”
Jason Anderson: #Kings GM Vlade Divac won’t specify issues that led to Joerger’s firing but says he’s been considering it since shortly after the All-Star break. New coach must be suited for up-temp “Kings style” basketball.
Jason Anderson: The Joerger/Williams drama was clearly an issue. Vlade: “For me to move away from them, I’m hoping to improve the team not just on the basketball court, but basketball operations. I felt like those things have to be done to move forward. I didn’t like what happened in December.”
Eddie Sefko: Dirk Nowitzki on the Mavericks’ lack of success the past three seasons: “33-24-33 sounds good if you’re talking about some things, but not wins. We’ve got a lot to be optimistic about, but there’s an amazing amount of work that needs to happen this summer.”
Tim Reynolds: NBA playoff pool this season is a record $21,676,510. The Bucks, if they win the NBA title, would get $6,355,572. No other team can get that big a slice of the playoff pool.
Saint Francis junior guard Keith Braxton has announced his intention to put his name in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft.
Adam Johnson: In minor NBA Draft Combine news, multiple league sources tell @2ways10days that the NBA is changing its handshake agreement with the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament to invite the top 5 players to the combine.
Former NBA player and Shadow Mountain High School basketball coach Mike Bibby likely won’t face criminal charges following an allegation of sexual abuse.