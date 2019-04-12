Michael Gallagher: Final lottery positions: 1. Knicks 2. Cavs 3. Suns 4. Bulls 5. Hawks 6. Wizards 7. Pelicans 8. Grizzlies (to BOS top 8 protected) 9. Mavs (to ATL top 5 protected) 10. Wolves 11. Lakers 12. Hornets 13. Heat 14. Kings (to BOS 2-14, 1 to PHI)
April 12, 2019 | 5:21 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pelicans and David Griffin have an agreement that he will run the franchise’s basketball operations, but…they’re still working on the job title, league source tells ESPN.
Barry Jackson: Haslem said he’s not leaning either way now about playing next year. Says “me and my wife have talked about it and a lot of people think I should take the time to be celebrated at some point…. That has some affect on the decision I make.”
Barry Jackson: Haslem: “I feel I still have a job to do. I don’t want to be sitting at home throwing stuff at the TV, cussing about certain things where we [should] know better.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Monty Williams candidacy is a serious one with the Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. He has history with LeBron James as a Team USA assistant and a successful run w/ Pelicans as a head coach. Ty Lue checks the boxes too: ex-Laker, championship coach, LeBron James-approved.
Jason Anderson: I can confirm that @Sacramento Kings GM Vlade Divac has already reached out to Luke Walton in the first hour after he was fired by the @Los Angeles Lakers. Unclear if a meeting has been scheduled at this point.
April 12, 2019 | 5:14 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: David Griffin is finalizing a deal to become the next President of Basketball Operations with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN.