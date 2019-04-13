Kent Bazemore: East looking widddeeeeee open
April 14, 2019 | 8:27 am EDT Update
Bob Myers not leaving Warriors for Lakers
Me: What are you doing here today? Bob: What do you mean? Me: Shouldn’t you be having lunch with (Lakers controlling owner) Jeanie Buss? Bob: Oh, right. Almost forgot. (Looks at his watch) I’m supposed to meet her at 2. Myers then laughed a laugh that suggests he’s not eager to go anywhere anytime soon, even if there are days and nights when he probably wouldn’t mind.
Kevin Durant’s playoffs started in explosive fashion, with the Golden State Warriors star getting ejected from his team’s comfortable 121-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Durant, booted from one game in the regular season and recipient of a league-leading 17 technical fouls, was sent to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter of Game 1 following an ongoing tussle with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, who was also ejected. With 4:41 remaining Durant and Beverley tangled and the two-time Finals MVP used his momentum to send his opponent clattering to the floor and nearly into the courtside advertising hoardings. The pair had been hit with double-technicals seconds earlier and when they exchanged more hostile words after the collision the officials were left with little choice but to expel them from the court.
“You know what he’s going to bring to the table, just the physicality, mucking up the game a little bit with his physicality, his talking, everything. That’s what he brings to each team he plays on. That’s his identity,” Durant said of Beverley. “For me, I know that coming into the series. I thought it was fun tonight.” Said Beverley: “I got pushed, I got up and I got ejected. I guess the refs, I guess he saw something that I don’t know. But that’s all right. I give them a lot of credit.”
Andrew Greif: Doc Rivers says he told officials “all I want is consistency” at halftime before getting his technical. Called the T Gallinari “disgusting” because Gallinari, Rivers said, said “what foul?” He compared that to actions of Warriors players in first half.
Curry shot 8 for 12 from deep to pass Ray Allen (385) for career postseason 3s with 386, had a postseason career-high 15 rebounds, seven assists and the 31st 30-point postseason performance of his career. On one of his marvelous 3s, the two-time MVP knocked one down from way back late in the third, nearly did the splits in the air and landed on his behind — still smiling all the while.
Ben Golliver: Warriors’ Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry after 38 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists in Game 1 win over Clippers: “I get asked that a lot. ‘Is this the best he’s playing?’ Every year that’s the question. He’s been playing his best for about five years as far as I can see.” pic.twitter.com/faZMH2cz5j
It wasn’t the first time on Saturday the Sixers heard the audible frustration of the fans. The were booed multiple times throughout the game, but Simmons was the target of the crowd’s ire in that moment. After the game, when asked about the frustration of the crowd, Simmons had a not-so-friendly suggestion for Sixers fans. “If you’re going to boo, then stay on that side,” he said. “That’s how I feel, if you’re a Sixer fan and you’re going to boo then stay on that side.”
When asked what Butler thought of Simmons’ comments about the fans, Butler left the situation in Simmons hands. “Ben is a grown man,” he said. “If that’s the way that he feels, then that’s the way that he feels. I’m not going to talk to him about that.”