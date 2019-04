Kevin Durant’s playoffs started in explosive fashion, with the Golden State Warriors star getting ejected from his team’s comfortable 121-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Durant, booted from one game in the regular season and recipient of a league-leading 17 technical fouls, was sent to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter of Game 1 following an ongoing tussle with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, who was also ejected . With 4:41 remaining Durant and Beverley tangled and the two-time Finals MVP used his momentum to send his opponent clattering to the floor and nearly into the courtside advertising hoardings. The pair had been hit with double-technicals seconds earlier and when they exchanged more hostile words after the collision the officials were left with little choice but to expel them from the court.