6 hours ago via ESPN
NBA rookie sensation Trae Young offered some pre-draft advice to new Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. “If he wants to win Super Bowls, for sure take Kyler [Murray],” the Atlanta Hawks guard told ESPN in support of his Heisman Trophy-winning friend and fellow Oklahoma Sooner. “I definitely think the Cardinals should pick him.”

April 24, 2019 | 8:55 pm EDT Update
The FBI is investigating whether the longtime business manager of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and his family defrauded them of millions of dollars, according to two law enforcement officials. Until recently, Ball said he and his family had no idea that Gregory Alan Foster, who he described as “like my second dad,” had served time in federal prison for taking part in a scheme that deprived investors of $3.735 million.
1 hour ago via Los Angeles Times

Authorities say the investigation is focused on allegations included in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court this month by Lonzo Ball and Big Baller Brand. The suit alleges Foster took more than $1.5 million out of the company’s bank accounts and accepted “substantial undisclosed referral fees” from at least eight loans he arranged on behalf of the company.
1 hour ago via Los Angeles Times

