NBA rookie sensation Trae Young offered some pre-draft …
NBA rookie sensation Trae Young offered some pre-draft advice to new Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. “If he wants to win Super Bowls, for sure take Kyler [Murray],” the Atlanta Hawks guard told ESPN in support of his Heisman Trophy-winning friend and fellow Oklahoma Sooner. “I definitely think the Cardinals should pick him.”
April 24, 2019 | 8:55 pm EDT Update
Blake Griffin undergoes knee surgery
James Edwards III: #Pistons’ Blake Griffin underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure today, the team announced. He’s not expected to miss any planned offseason training.
David Aldridge: No shock: Pistons announce that Blake Griffin had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in L.A. Team says Griffin is not expected to miss “any planned offseason training or preparation” for next season.
Mirjam Swanson: Was Dame’s shot a good shot or not a good shot? Steve Kerr’s take: “It’s a good shot for Damian. It’s a good shot for Steph. The game is being redefined as we play it.”
Mirjam Swanson: More Kerr, re: Clips: “Closeout games are always difficult, especially against a team like this (that’s) really well connected and enjoys playing together. They have a really good thing going — they’re on the rise. They’re going to be tough to beat tonight and we know that.”
The FBI is investigating whether the longtime business manager of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and his family defrauded them of millions of dollars, according to two law enforcement officials. Until recently, Ball said he and his family had no idea that Gregory Alan Foster, who he described as “like my second dad,” had served time in federal prison for taking part in a scheme that deprived investors of $3.735 million.
Authorities say the investigation is focused on allegations included in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court this month by Lonzo Ball and Big Baller Brand. The suit alleges Foster took more than $1.5 million out of the company’s bank accounts and accepted “substantial undisclosed referral fees” from at least eight loans he arranged on behalf of the company.
Ex-NBA star Sebastian Telfair has been convicted of possessing a firearm … and could be sentenced to 15 years in prison. Telfair — a 33-year-old former high school phenom who spent 12 seasons in the NBA — was busted back in June 2017 in Brooklyn …. after cops found several weapons during a traffic stop.