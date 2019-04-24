USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks have confirmed a Tuesday report from …

4 hours ago via 11Alive.com WXIA TV
The Atlanta Hawks have confirmed a Tuesday report from CNet.com, regarding the alleged hacking of the team’s online store. Here’s the Hawks statement provided to 11Alive News: “We take these matters of security and privacy extremely seriously. Yesterday, we were alerted the host site for HawksShop.com was subject to an isolated attack. Upon receiving that information, we disabled all payment and checkout capabilities to prevent any further incident. At this stage of the investigation, we believe that less than a handful of purchases on HawksShop.com were affected. We are continuing to investigate and will provide updates as needed.”

April 24, 2019 | 8:55 pm EDT Update
The FBI is investigating whether the longtime business manager of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and his family defrauded them of millions of dollars, according to two law enforcement officials. Until recently, Ball said he and his family had no idea that Gregory Alan Foster, who he described as “like my second dad,” had served time in federal prison for taking part in a scheme that deprived investors of $3.735 million.
1 hour ago via Los Angeles Times

Authorities say the investigation is focused on allegations included in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court this month by Lonzo Ball and Big Baller Brand. The suit alleges Foster took more than $1.5 million out of the company’s bank accounts and accepted “substantial undisclosed referral fees” from at least eight loans he arranged on behalf of the company.
1 hour ago via Los Angeles Times

