The Atlanta Hawks need to play better defense online after a security researcher discovered malware at the basketball team’s online store. The merchandise website for the Hawks, the 12th-ranked team in the NBA’s Eastern conference, was infected with malware designed to steal credit card information, according to Willem de Groot, lead forensic analyst at Sanguine Security. De Groot said he first spotted the malware April 20 and noted it was stealing the names, addresses and credit card numbers of Hawks fans. He said he notified the team on Tuesday.

