The Atlanta Hawks need to play better defense online af…
The Atlanta Hawks need to play better defense online after a security researcher discovered malware at the basketball team’s online store. The merchandise website for the Hawks, the 12th-ranked team in the NBA’s Eastern conference, was infected with malware designed to steal credit card information, according to Willem de Groot, lead forensic analyst at Sanguine Security. De Groot said he first spotted the malware April 20 and noted it was stealing the names, addresses and credit card numbers of Hawks fans. He said he notified the team on Tuesday.
April 27, 2019 | 10:04 pm EDT Update
Monty Williams did more than just help Philadelphia prepare for the second round of the NBA playoffs. League sources confirmed to The Republic that the Phoenix Suns met with the 76ers assistant Friday in Toronto and it was very positive.
The Suns didn’t make Williams an offer, according to league sources. ESPN has reported that Williams, a former head coach in New Orleans, is Phoenix’s top target.
Phoenix hasn’t reached out to Juwan Howard, league sources said. This will be the fifth head coach in five seasons for the Suns when they enter the 2019-20 season as they haven’t made the playoffs since 2010.
April 27, 2019 | 9:26 pm EDT Update
Katy Winge: Jamal Murray update: he’s (obviously) playing tonight for #nuggets. Malone said he’s been getting treatment around the clock on that leg, he’s still sore, but it has improved. Malone also said the NBA confirmed after the game that Poeltl’s screen was illegal.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone said he’d extend Nikola Jokic 48 minutes if necessary. “What am I saving him for?” When Malone told Jokic, he had to tell him he wasn’t joking.
Tom Orsborn: Malone says the NBA agreed with the Nuggets’ claim that Poeltl set an illegal screen on Murray in the 3Q of Game 6 when Murray was knocked to the floor. “I knew that during the game,” Malone said.