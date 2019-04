Q: You took a lot of heat in the playoffs for describing Ben Simmons as an “average” player in the half-court game. Any regrets? Jared Dudley: I do wish I chose different words. I was breaking down how we were going to guard him — how you try to limit someone like Ben Simmons. I was just trying to say that we would have our best success if we could get him in a half-court game. Should I have used the word “average?” Looking back on it, no. It was such a negative reaction after I said it that no one heard I also said he was elite in transition and an elite passer.