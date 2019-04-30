Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are bringing in the followin…
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are bringing in the following for pre-draft workouts on Wednesday: G Ky Bowman (Boston College) G Armoni Brooks (Houston) C Steven Enoch (Louisville) F Caleb Martin (Nevada) G Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb)
Q: It sounds like you believe the rumblings out there that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — who are constantly referred to as the Knicks’ top two targets — plan to give the Nets some consideration this summer. Jared Dudley: I would be shocked if the Nets don’t get a sit-down.
Q: You took a lot of heat in the playoffs for describing Ben Simmons as an “average” player in the half-court game. Any regrets? Jared Dudley: I do wish I chose different words. I was breaking down how we were going to guard him — how you try to limit someone like Ben Simmons. I was just trying to say that we would have our best success if we could get him in a half-court game. Should I have used the word “average?” Looking back on it, no. It was such a negative reaction after I said it that no one heard I also said he was elite in transition and an elite passer.
No word yet about LeBron, but Dudley’s turn has arrived. The Nets’ veteran forward and unofficial team spokesman is scheduled to join the game’s most decorated broadcast team for at least one segment Tuesday night. “Feels like I made it,” Dudley said.
Sam Amick: Since the tallies from the NBA’s 48 minute report are now officially a thing, we have an update: Source tells @TheAthletic that the league’s report from Game 1 of Warriors vs. Rockets indicated 17 missed calls for Houston and 11 for Golden State
Marcus Smart is moving closer to a return from his left oblique tear, and while there’s still uncertainty as to when that will be, another question has entered the picture. With the Celtics’ rotation playing so well in his absence through the first five games/wins of the postseason, one might think he’s concerned about messing that up when he’s ready to go.
“The beauty about me is I’m not too worried about the individual things,” Smart told the Herald as the Celts took the court Tuesday morning to prepare for Game 2 against the Bucks. “So, you know, I’m willing to do whatever and I’m going to do whatever when I come back to keep this momentum going, this flow going. And like they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. So right now we’re rocking, and it’s no need to change that. So even if I’m able to come back this series or next series or whenever I do come back, there’s no reason to change what’s working right now.”
And no matter how big or small his role may be, “I’m cool with it,” he said. “I’m here to win games and try to win a championship for my team and the city. I’m not worried about individual stats or anything like that. When you win, everything falls into place, so I’ll just try to do everything I can to help this team win when I come back.”
Mavericks targeting Kemba, Middleton in free agency?
League sources say that the Mavericks intend to fling themselves into the chase for Khris Middleton and/or Kemba Walker with gusto in hopes that they have a shot at one of them.