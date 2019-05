Draymond Green: So [Jeremy Tyler back in 2012[ said. You know, we were getting on the bus to go to our first practice. I love Jeremy, by the way. Jeremy’s a great guy. I still talk to Jeremy from time to time. No hard feelings, ever. He’s never done anything wrong to me. It was just like, “hey, everybody, Draymond’s my rookie! He’s older than me! Ha, ha, ha!” I just kind of looked, like, all right, whatever. Then we went to the first practice and it was, “Wait, wait, wait a minute. Hey, man, don’t ever call me your rookie again. All right?” Just some things that went on in that practice — I went to Michigan State — I wasn’t really accustomed to. You compete a certain way. You go about things a certain way. And it wasn’t that. So it was just shocking to me. No, dude, don’t ever call me your rook again. And that was the end of that