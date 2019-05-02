Chris Kirschner: Hawks will work out the following play…
May 2, 2019 | 8:02 pm EDT Update
Draymond Green: So [Jeremy Tyler back in 2012[ said. You know, we were getting on the bus to go to our first practice. I love Jeremy, by the way. Jeremy’s a great guy. I still talk to Jeremy from time to time. No hard feelings, ever. He’s never done anything wrong to me. It was just like, “hey, everybody, Draymond’s my rookie! He’s older than me! Ha, ha, ha!” I just kind of looked, like, all right, whatever. Then we went to the first practice and it was, “Wait, wait, wait a minute. Hey, man, don’t ever call me your rookie again. All right?” Just some things that went on in that practice — I went to Michigan State — I wasn’t really accustomed to. You compete a certain way. You go about things a certain way. And it wasn’t that. So it was just shocking to me. No, dude, don’t ever call me your rook again. And that was the end of that.
Draymond Green: That ’14-15 season, another important moment for us was those first couple years we could not beat the Grizzlies. Like, they owned us. That ’14-15 season, it was different. Our style of play had kind of changed up, which in turn was the beginning of the style of play changing around the NBA as a whole. But they had two bigs, Z-Bo and Marc, and we struggled with them. But the ’14-15 season was different. I think that was huge in us believing, as well. Even more so than the Clippers. It was hey, here we go. Because we really … the whole time against the Clippers, the games were close, they were edgy and shit. But against the Grizzlies, we couldn’t do nothing with them. And then all of sudden, it was like, all right, we may be on our way. That was big. We got down 2-1 in that series. Felt like the world was collapsing on us. It was, oh, shit, what do we do now? But then we won that Game 4, switched up our matchups and the way we were defending them. They didn’t stand a chance after that. I remember the way we were guarding them (by switching Bogut onto Allen), they sat Tony Allen. Once they sat Tony Allen, they didn’t have a chance because then they weren’t good enough defensively. Tony Allen was so fucking great defensively that he used to fuck our whole offense up. But once we completely took him out of the game on the other end and they couldn’t play him, they were done. Because at that point, they couldn’t defend us at all.
When I mentioned the idea behind this story — that because of the recent wave of championships, some Bay Area sports fans might forget that the Warriors and Curry just weren’t a big deal at all in 2012 and it took a lot of work to climb to the top — to Green, he started nodding immediately. His eyes lit up and he blared out his response. Draymond Green: There’s no way Steph was a big deal back then. There’s no way we were a big deal back then. remember when they were giving away tickets on BART in 2012. Literally giving away tickets. On BART. I remember that clearly. There’s no fucking way we were a big deal back then. That’s bullshit. Put that in the story.
Chuma Okeke won’t get to work out for NBA suitors this summer during the pre-draft process, but the Auburn forward will still have an opportunity to impress teams at the NBA Combine later this month in Chicago. Okeke, who tore his ACL in the Sweet 16 against UNC in late March, received an invite to the five-day scouting event held May 15-19, according to ESPN.