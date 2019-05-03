Kevin Chouinard: With respect to the draft, Travis Schl…
May 4, 2019 | 12:27 pm EDT Update
Pascal Siakam out for Game 4?
Tim Bontemps: The Raptors say Pascal Siakam is doubtful for Game 4 with a calf contusion. To say that’s a blow for Toronto is an understatement, especially considering they are already down 2-1 in the series.
Two more years for Z-Bo?
Seeing him Friday, though, was a reminder of how rare it is that an NBA career ends on a player’s terms. Because Randolph isn’t ready to call it quits. He’s still working out here in Memphis, where he lives with his family during the offseason, hopeful another team will give him a chance. “I want to be a Hall of Famer. Just go down as one of the best to ever do it,” Randolph said. “I want to play a couple more years.”
So when asked about a potential return to the Grizzlies for one last hurrah, Randolph’s answer came with a smile that shined as brightly as the rapper who now works for him. “You never know,” he said. “The Grizzlies will forever be in my heart. I’ll forever be a Grizzly.”
Consider this: A wide-open Stephen Curry 3-point shot is worth 1.6 points on average, per Second Spectrum tracking. An uncontested Giannis Antetokounmpo slam dunk is worth nearly 2.0 points. An average Harden 3-point shooting foul yields more than 2.6 points. The 3-point shooting foul isn’t just Harden’s most valuable play. In the aggregate, it’s the most efficient scoring play in the contemporary NBA by a considerable degree.
Randolph was in South Memphis Friday afternoon to announce a $10,000 scholarship donation to Shelby County Alternative Schools on behalf of his Memphis-based music label, N-Less Entertainment. You read that right: Randolph owns a record label along with business partner Marcus Howell these days, and their biggest act is a rising local star on the Memphis rap scene. In fact, Z-Bo will be at Beale Street Music Festival Sunday when Moneybagg Yo performs a set. Randolph still isn’t done with basketball and he still hasn’t closed the door on playing for the Grizzlies again. More on that later.
Moneybagg Yo’s past five releases have reached at least No. 21 on the Billboard top 200, including “Federal 3X” in 2017, which out-sold Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran the week it came out.
May 4, 2019 | 10:17 am EDT Update
Donovan Mitchell: I tell everyone that @Rodney Hood had one of the biggest impacts on me my rookie season… went out of his way to make sure I was good when that isn’t the norm… a real dude in this league I’m happy as hell for him he deserves this moment 🙏🏾🙏🏾💯💯