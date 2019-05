Seeing him Friday, though, was a reminder of how rare it is that an NBA career ends on a player’s terms. Because Randolph isn’t ready to call it quits. He’s still working out here in Memphis, where he lives with his family during the offseason, hopeful another team will give him a chance. “I want to be a Hall of Famer. Just go down as one of the best to ever do it,” Randolph said. “I want to play a couple more years.”