Jim Meehan: Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie received an invite to the NBA Draft Combine (May 14-19 in Chicago). He sprained his ankle Friday at workout for the Atlanta Hawks, but it didn’t sound too serious. Previously reported that Norvell, Hachimura and Clarke received combine invites.
May 6, 2019 | 7:55 pm EDT Update
Lakers, Tyronn Lue working on a deal
The Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue are in the process of working on a contract agreement that would make Lue the franchise’s next head coach, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Lue, 42, has not accepted the position yet as both sides continue to focus on contractual parameters, sources said.
If Lue takes the job, Frank Vogel — former coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic — could join his staff as a lead assistant, sources said. Kurt Rambis — a former Lakers player and coach whose wife, Linda, is a trusted confidant and adviser to team owner Jeanie Buss — has had a significant role in the hiring process, sources said.
Tim Bontemps: Boston loses 113-101 after a third straight awful game from Kyrie Irving (23 points on 7-22 shooting). As Boston is now booed off the court, and down 3-1 in this series, the question becomes: was this the final time Irving played as a Celtic in Boston?
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr asked if there was an overreaction to Steph Curry’s Game 3: “Overreact? Really? Nobody does that. The series was over when it was 2-0. Remember that?”
Nick Friedell: Kerr on Adam Silver’s recent comments about possibly cutting the schedule down. “I think 75 has a nice ring to it.” Says there are seven or eight games a year his players are just wiped out.