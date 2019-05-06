USA Today Sports

8 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks will work out the following players tomorrow: G Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (App St.) G Aubrey Dawkins (UCF) F Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) C Trey Porter (Nevada) G Marial Shayok (Iowa State) G Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State)

May 6, 2019 | 7:55 pm EDT Update

Lakers, Tyronn Lue working on a deal

The Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue are in the process of working on a contract agreement that would make Lue the franchise’s next head coach, league sources told Yahoo Sports.‬ Lue, 42, has not accepted the position yet as both sides continue to focus on contractual parameters, sources said.‬
5 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

‪If Lue takes the job, Frank Vogel — former coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic — could join his staff as a lead assistant, sources said. ‬‪Kurt Rambis — a former Lakers player and coach whose wife, Linda, is a trusted confidant and adviser to team owner Jeanie Buss — has had a significant role in the hiring process, sources said. ‬
5 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

