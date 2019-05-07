USA Today Sports

Tres Tinkle was one of six players to work out for the 76ers, a group that included Washington State’s C.J. Elleby. Tinkle has had a previous workout with Utah. Later this week, Tinkle has scheduled workouts with Toronto, Boston and Charlotte, and next week with Atlanta.

May 7, 2019 | 9:59 pm EDT Update
May 7, 2019 | 8:53 pm EDT Update
