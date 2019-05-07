Tres Tinkle was one of six players to work out for the …
Tres Tinkle was one of six players to work out for the 76ers, a group that included Washington State’s C.J. Elleby. Tinkle has had a previous workout with Utah. Later this week, Tinkle has scheduled workouts with Toronto, Boston and Charlotte, and next week with Atlanta.
May 7, 2019 | 9:59 pm EDT Update
Kerry Eggers: Terry Stotts, on @Damian Lillard not being as effective offensively in Denver series as he was in first round: “Taking nothing away from Denver defense, Dame has had a lot of shots we all think he can make. He was off the charts against Oklahoma City. He’ll come back.” #RipCity
Michael Singer: Blazers coach Terry Stotts says they need to be better defensively. Notes both of their wins they’ve been much better on that end. “Need to be better on Jokic pick-and-roll, Jokic posts up, Jokic, Jokic, Jokic.”
Joe Vardon: The Nuggets will hold a moment of silence before Game 5 for the Highlands Ranch shooting. In addition to Malone, assistant coach Ryan Bowen lives there and GM Arturas Karnisovas lives near by. All have children, none attend the STEM school where the shooting took place.
Josh Lewenberg: Scheduling note: If there’s a Game 7 of Sixers-Raptors it would be at 7pm ET on Sunday.
Adam Wexler: If a game 7 is needed for #Rockets #Warriors, the game will be Sunday at 2:30p CT, the league just announced. Also if game 7s aren’t necessary for Tor/Phi, Gs-hou & Den/Tor, then the WCFinals will start Sunday at 2:30p CT. @KPRC2
May 7, 2019 | 8:53 pm EDT Update
Malika Andrews: Malcolm Brogdon is listed as out on the NBA Injury Report for Game 5 between the Bucks and Celtics.
Serena Winters: After Serge Ibaka received 3 stitches (took a Kawhi elbow to the dome), Ibaka has returned to the game (with a bandage & quite the lump on his forehead).
North Carolina’s Nassir Little, Coby White, and Cameron Johnson all received NBA Combine Invites. The NBA Combine will take place over May 14-19 in Chicago, Ill.