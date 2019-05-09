USA Today Sports

NBA drafting high school players in 2022?

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has made clear he thinks the controversial one-and-done rule is no longer good policy, and he said Thursday at an event in Washington that the 2022 draft likely will allow the best high school players to jump straight into the NBA rather than playing a single season of college before turning pro.
“There are a bunch of issues that need to be worked through between us and the players association, so it’s something we’re in active discussions about,” Silver said. “It’s a few years away, I think.” The matter has to be collectively bargained, and Silver said implementing the rule sooner than 2022 wouldn’t be fair to teams that have made trades involving draft picks nor would it give the league enough time to work with players who would be entering the league at a young age.
The main event of the Wednesday cable ratings was, once again, the NBA playoffs. TNT’s broadcast of the Houston Rockets playing the Golden State Warriors took the heights of the playoffs and pushed them even further, rising to a powerful 2.8 rating in adults 18-49. This was much higher than the Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets game at the top of last week with its 1.3. It was also a good deal higher than its second place competition this week, as the Boston Celtics went against the Milwaukee Bucks for a 1.8. Rounding out the top 3 was “Inside the NBA Playoffs,” which built on last week’s 0.9 to land at 1.1.
