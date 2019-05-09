Michael Singer: “I’m a leader but not the leader wi…
Paul Millsap tells @denverpost what makes this postseason run so special for him.
May 9, 2019 | 5:41 pm EDT Update
NBA drafting high school players in 2022?
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has made clear he thinks the controversial one-and-done rule is no longer good policy, and he said Thursday at an event in Washington that the 2022 draft likely will allow the best high school players to jump straight into the NBA rather than playing a single season of college before turning pro.
“There are a bunch of issues that need to be worked through between us and the players association, so it’s something we’re in active discussions about,” Silver said. “It’s a few years away, I think.” The matter has to be collectively bargained, and Silver said implementing the rule sooner than 2022 wouldn’t be fair to teams that have made trades involving draft picks nor would it give the league enough time to work with players who would be entering the league at a young age.
The NBA has reached an agreement with USA Basketball that allows front-office personnel to scout the under-16 national camps, ESPN reported last month. Silver said support for ending the one-and-done rule is not universal among NBA owners, and he said perhaps just half the teams are eager to open the doors to high school players.
Tim MacMahon: NBA’s Last 2 Minute Report ruled that it was inconclusive whether Klay Thompson stepped out of bounds before getting rid of the ball on the Warriors’ last possession. As with replay, there has to be clear, conclusive evidence to declare a call wrong. Replays didn’t
Mark Medina: The Warriors haven’t shared what Grade right ankle strain that Kevin Durant has. But they sound relatively encouraged with the results. They’re mindful it could’ve been much much worse.
The main event of the Wednesday cable ratings was, once again, the NBA playoffs. TNT’s broadcast of the Houston Rockets playing the Golden State Warriors took the heights of the playoffs and pushed them even further, rising to a powerful 2.8 rating in adults 18-49. This was much higher than the Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets game at the top of last week with its 1.3. It was also a good deal higher than its second place competition this week, as the Boston Celtics went against the Milwaukee Bucks for a 1.8. Rounding out the top 3 was “Inside the NBA Playoffs,” which built on last week’s 0.9 to land at 1.1.
Sopan Deb: Per Nielsen, average television viewership for the NBA playoffs is down almost 9 percent through the same period last year (excluding last night’s games.) An average of 3.75 million in 2018 vs. 3.19 million per game. This doesn’t include people watching on phones, etc, of course.
May 9, 2019 | 4:42 pm EDT Update
Mark Berman: From @WarriorsPR: Kevin Durant underwent an MRI exam today in the Bay Area. MRI confirmed initial diagnosis (strained right calf). Durant will not travel with the team for Game 6 and will remain in the Bay Area for treatment. He will be re-evaluated next week.