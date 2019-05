The main event of the Wednesday cable ratings was, once again, the NBA playoffs. TNT’s broadcast of the Houston Rockets playing the Golden State Warriors took the heights of the playoffs and pushed them even further, rising to a powerful 2.8 rating in adults 18-49. This was much higher than the Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets game at the top of last week with its 1.3. It was also a good deal higher than its second place competition this week, as the Boston Celtics went against the Milwaukee Bucks for a 1.8. Rounding out the top 3 was “Inside the NBA Playoffs,” which built on last week’s 0.9 to land at 1.1.