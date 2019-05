The Skyhawks will begin play next season at the Gateway Center in College Park, a new multi-purpose sports and entertainment arena. The venue holds 5,000 for concerts and 3,500 for basketball games. Of the new arena, Epps said it was $40 million well spent.Epps plans to use his new position as a platform.“I’m an entertainer,” Epps said. “I’m a hip-hop musician. … I’m able to use my platform to inspire the youth, with real action though, like real time, not just stories of what it used to be. I’m able to show them a real timeline of me actually going through these steps, ups and downs, and to continue the marathon. This is a real story that people can relate to. I’m tangible. I’m accessible. I’m somebody that people can touch, get next to. I’m at Hawks games with my kids. I’m a real person. I’m very transparent. I think the Hawks see how I can help spark the next coach, assistant, owner.”