The Skyhawks will begin play next season at the Gateway…
The Skyhawks will begin play next season at the Gateway Center in College Park, a new multi-purpose sports and entertainment arena. The venue holds 5,000 for concerts and 3,500 for basketball games. Of the new arena, Epps said it was $40 million well spent.Epps plans to use his new position as a platform.“I’m an entertainer,” Epps said. “I’m a hip-hop musician. … I’m able to use my platform to inspire the youth, with real action though, like real time, not just stories of what it used to be. I’m able to show them a real timeline of me actually going through these steps, ups and downs, and to continue the marathon. This is a real story that people can relate to. I’m tangible. I’m accessible. I’m somebody that people can touch, get next to. I’m at Hawks games with my kids. I’m a real person. I’m very transparent. I think the Hawks see how I can help spark the next coach, assistant, owner.”
May 10, 2019 | 3:28 pm EDT Update
“We are excited for these promotions as they further enable Dennis to provide executive leadership and overall strategic vision for Jazz basketball operations and give Justin the opportunity for greater impact on our organization. As one of the brightest young executives in the league, Justin will be responsible for the day-to-day operations. Their leadership allows us to work collectively toward our championship goals,” said Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz.
In an appearance Thursday on MSG Network’s “MSG 150,’’ Boeheim said Williamson is a “once-in-a-lifetime player in college basketball.” However, Boeheim cautioned: “He’s physical and you can’t match him. I think the NBA will match him a little bit better. I think he won’t be able to do some of the things he did in college.”
Boeheim said the “greatest thing’’ about Williamson is his defensive tenacity. But the coach wondered whether Williamson, who has an average 3-point shot and is a mediocre free-throw shooter, can be dominant in the NBA playoffs
Christian Bruey: Johnny Dawkins told me @BJ Taylor worked out with the @cavs today and will work out with the @DetroitPistons tomorrow. #UCF #NBADraft
Shaquille O’Neal, who wears a size 22, said he related to the teen’s story. “Mom couldn’t afford shoes. The kid had big feet. I just kind of reminisced about how that used to be me, my mom and my dad,” O’Neal told CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV. So, O’Neal and the station devised a plan to surprise the teen at Friedman’s Shoes in Atlanta.
When Keith met his idol at the shoe store, they didn’t just chat, they went shopping. The basketball legend ended up buying Keith 10 pairs of size 18 shoes. He bought all different kinds, knowing it was often hard for the teen and his mom to find the right size. “This will help a lot. I won’t so much have to worry about buying him dress shoes,” the teen’s mom, Brittany Keith said. “He hasn’t had a pair of dress shoes in about four or five years because it’s been hard trying to find the ones that actually fit.”
May 10, 2019 | 3:03 pm EDT Update
Tony Parker considering retirement
2018-2019 may have been the last season in Tony Parker’s career. The four-time NBA champion and French national team great said that there is a possibility that he will hang up his shoes this summer after a career of 20 years, including 18 seasons in the NBA. “It’s 50-50. I haven’t made my decision yet,” Parker said regarding the possibility of retiring this summer, in an interview on the French TV show “C’a Vous”, per BeBasket.