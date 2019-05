When Keith met his idol at the shoe store, they didn’t just chat, they went shopping. The basketball legend ended up buying Keith 10 pairs of size 18 shoes. He bought all different kinds, knowing it was often hard for the teen and his mom to find the right size. “This will help a lot. I won’t so much have to worry about buying him dress shoes,” the teen’s mom, Brittany Keith said. “He hasn’t had a pair of dress shoes in about four or five years because it’s been hard trying to find the ones that actually fit.”