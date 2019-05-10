USA Today Sports

“We are excited for these promotions as they further enable Dennis to provide executive leadership and overall strategic vision for Jazz basketball operations and give Justin the opportunity for greater impact on our organization. As one of the brightest young executives in the league, Justin will be responsible for the day-to-day operations. Their leadership allows us to work collectively toward our championship goals,” said Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz.
When Keith met his idol at the shoe store, they didn’t just chat, they went shopping. The basketball legend ended up buying Keith 10 pairs of size 18 shoes. He bought all different kinds, knowing it was often hard for the teen and his mom to find the right size. “This will help a lot. I won’t so much have to worry about buying him dress shoes,” the teen’s mom, Brittany Keith said. “He hasn’t had a pair of dress shoes in about four or five years because it’s been hard trying to find the ones that actually fit.”
Tony Parker considering retirement

2018-2019 may have been the last season in Tony Parker’s career. The four-time NBA champion and French national team great said that there is a possibility that he will hang up his shoes this summer after a career of 20 years, including 18 seasons in the NBA. “It’s 50-50. I haven’t made my decision yet,” Parker said regarding the possibility of retiring this summer, in an interview on the French TV show “C’a Vous”, per BeBasket.
