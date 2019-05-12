If Dallas draws one of this year's top four picks, next…
If Dallas draws one of this year’s top four picks, next year’s No. 1 pick would be conveyed to Atlanta. “I said, ‘That’s the whole story of my life, beating the odds, are you kidding me? I’m not worried about that,'” Marshall said, recalling her conversation with the NBA official. “If your Lord says it is time for us to have that No. 1 pick, then it’s time for us to have the No. 1 pick.”
May 13, 2019 | 8:52 pm EDT Update
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Frank Vogel to a multi-year contract as head coach, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.
“We are excited to add Frank Vogel as the next head coach of the Lakers,” said Pelinka. “Coach Vogel has a proven track record of success in the NBA Playoffs, and he reflects the core qualities we were looking for in a head coach – including, detailed game preparation, extreme hard work, and holding players accountable to the highest basketball standards.”
“I am very excited for this opportunity to join the Lakers, a prestigious organization that I have long admired,” said Vogel. “I look forward to coaching such phenomenal talent and bringing my strategic vision to the team.”
Kyle Goon: Vogel won’t be formally introduced until next Monday after the Lakers have been through the draft lottery and NBA Combine.
“The Currys are unbelievable,” Kerr said after Monday’s practice. “They have been flying all over the place, seeing both kids play in the NBA playoffs and then seeing them play against each other. They are like the royal family of the NBA. It’s incredible. Steph and Seth having all this success. As parents [Dell and Sonya], they must be having the time of their lives. Actually, I know they are because I’ve talked to them about it. What a beautiful scene. I’m sure it will be conflicting for them, these next couple weeks. What a great story.”
It’s an experience that both Steph and Seth are enjoying, especially as they think about how much fun their parents, Dell and Sonya, are going to have the next few weeks. “For them, it’s family,” Steph said. “And parents who support us all the way through the ranks. Now, to be in a situation like this, where it’s technically a win-win for them, they’re going to the Finals regardless. But it’s kind of crazy to think we’re on this stage and get to play in front of our family, and just the happiness and joy that comes from that is crazy.”
Brandon Marcello: I can confirm Auburn forward Chuma Okeke has opted to remain in the NBA Draft, according to a source. His Auburn career is over. (First reported by @DraftExpress)
Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie won’t be attending the NBA Draft Combine after all. Tillie, Auburn’s Chuma Okeke and Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter withdrew from the combine, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony tweeted Monday afternoon. Okeke has opted to stay in the draft, according to Givony, but no reason was given for Tillie’s and Hunter’s absences.