There is an NBA team here named the Grizzlies. And if they select Morant on June 20, he’ll be happy to play for them and, finally, take basketball’s center stage. “I really would be happy with any team that drafts me,” Morant said. “That means they see something in me. It’s just an honor to be able to play this game at the highest level and just to be in the position that I’m in.”