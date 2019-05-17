Chris Grenham: DeAndre Ayton, Luka Doncic, and Trae You…
Chris Grenham: DeAndre Ayton, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young are the finalists for Rookie of the Year, per the NBA.
May 17, 2019
!s the small-market Memphis Grizzlies zero in on Morant ahead of next month’s NBA draft with the glitzy New York Knicks waiting at third, Morant views the next step of his basketball career in simple terms. “It’ll be the same. If a team drafts me, big market or small market, it doesn’t matter,” Morant told reporters at the NBA combine in Chicago this week. “I’m going to be happy where I’m at.”
As for what he knows about Memphis? “I just know Memphis Grizzlies basketball and that’s it,” Morant said. “If you ask me about Chicago, I know Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan. It’s just that I’ve never been to places like that and I’m a big basketball guy, so I would probably know basketball.”
There is an NBA team here named the Grizzlies. And if they select Morant on June 20, he’ll be happy to play for them and, finally, take basketball’s center stage. “I really would be happy with any team that drafts me,” Morant said. “That means they see something in me. It’s just an honor to be able to play this game at the highest level and just to be in the position that I’m in.”