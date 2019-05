During an appearance on NBA TV as a panel for Game 3 of the Toronto Raptors-Milwaukee series, Bosh also offered some insights on his transition as a full-time husband and father. “After a while, after a couple of years, I didn’t want to put myself out there and have that letdown again,” Bosh said. “I don’t want to be mad at the game. I don’t want to resent the game. Let me just walk away now causeI haven’t told any doctors.” “I got three boys and my twins were just born. And so as they were getting older, you know, you kinda see how much I realize how much I was going. I remember the first days being home it was so loud in the house. I had to get used to it.”