Chris Kirschner: The Hawks will work out the following players tomorrow: (F) Aric Holman, Miss. State (F) Tres Tinkle, Oregon State (F) Obi Toppin, Dayton (G) Devon Dotson, Kansas (G) John Konchar, Purdue Fort Wayne (G) Payton Prichard, Oregon
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks will work out the following …
May 20, 2019 | 7:55 am EDT Update
Wolves keeping Ryan Saunders
Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves and Ryan Saunders are in negotiations to make him the permanent head coach, league sources tell @TheAthleticMIN
Adrian Wojnarowski: Ryan Saunders and Minnesota are nearing agreement on a multi-year deal to make him the Timberwolves coach, league sources tell ESPN.
Saunders is expected to bring back a revamped assistant staff next season, one that Rosas no doubt will have some input on helping to assemble. Rosas is said to favor the Houston model that included Jeff Bzdelik serving as a defensive coordinator for Mike D’Antoni in recent seasons. Saunders will likely need to add a defensive guru of his own, along with more help geared toward player development, an area that was severely lacking in Minnesota in recent seasons.
May 20, 2019 | 12:22 am EDT Update
During an appearance on NBA TV as a panel for Game 3 of the Toronto Raptors-Milwaukee series, Bosh also offered some insights on his transition as a full-time husband and father. “After a while, after a couple of years, I didn’t want to put myself out there and have that letdown again,” Bosh said. “I don’t want to be mad at the game. I don’t want to resent the game. Let me just walk away now causeI haven’t told any doctors.” “I got three boys and my twins were just born. And so as they were getting older, you know, you kinda see how much I realize how much I was going. I remember the first days being home it was so loud in the house. I had to get used to it.”
Ryan Wolstat: Gasol on Kawhi: “I thought when he needed to make plays he made amazing plays on both ends of the floor. I’m proud of him for pushing through it. That’s all I can say. Now I want him obviously to get on ice for 48 hours and get ready for Game 4.”