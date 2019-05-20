Colin Hass-Hill: Kaleb Wesson has his second pre-draft …
May 20, 2019 | 8:42 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes: Golden State will start Alfonzo McKinnie in place of injured Andre Iguodala tonight at Portland, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Anthony Slater: Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell starting tonight. Bell becomes the fifth different center the Warriors have started in the playoffs. Kevon Looney, the guy who gets the bulk of the C minutes, the only one yet to start.
Nick Friedell: Kerr reiterates that Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko will definitely get more minutes with Iguodala out tonight. Kerr won’t reveal starters until closer to game time.
Alykhan Bijani: PJ Tucker on MDA: “I think it will get done (contract extension). Everyone loves him, I think it will get done, he’s my guy”
Chris Fischer: Former #Canes star Dewan Hernandez impressed at #NBACombine, earning tryouts w/ 5 teams already including #Nets today, #Raptors tomorrow. Agent tells me the Norland High product is scheduled for 10 more workouts. @NBC6Sports
Kyle Ratke: Ryan Saunders’ introductory press conference will be at 10 a.m. CT tomorrow. It will stream on Timberwolves dot com.