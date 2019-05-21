Micah Adams: All-Rookie First Team is the top-5 picks f…
Micah Adams: All-Rookie First Team is the top-5 picks for the first time since the incredible draft class of 1984. Awesome note from the press release: pic.twitter.com/aMGMrzO3ZT
May 21, 2019 | 3:12 pm EDT Update
Stefan Bondy: Mitchell Robinson was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team: “It feels great, he said “I was the 36th pick. My hard work paid off. The Knicks believe in me and have helped me become a better player.”