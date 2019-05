Kevin Chouinard: Travis Schlenk yesterday on 92.9 FM: “I think that this is a deep draft. Last year’s draft I thought was top heavy. There were five or six guys that we really liked. This year maybe you don’t have the clear delineation of five or six guys but it’s a deep draft. What one team has as their top ten, another team might have those guys sprinkled all the way through their top 25 or so. We feel good about our picks and think we’ll get some good players with them.”