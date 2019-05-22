Kevin Chouinard: Travis Schlenk yesterday on 92.9 FM: "…
Kevin Chouinard: Travis Schlenk yesterday on 92.9 FM: “I think that this is a deep draft. Last year’s draft I thought was top heavy. There were five or six guys that we really liked. This year maybe you don’t have the clear delineation of five or six guys but it’s a deep draft. What one team has as their top ten, another team might have those guys sprinkled all the way through their top 25 or so. We feel good about our picks and think we’ll get some good players with them.”
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
He’s injured. He has to be. For two games Kawhi Leonard has dragged around his right leg like there was a nail hammered into it. The Raptors won’t admit there’s a problem. Nick Nurse says he’s fine. Leonard’s face says different. In the third quarter of Toronto’s 120-102 Game 4 win, Leonard elevated for dunk, colliding with Giannis Antetokounmpo in mid-air, that right leg refusing to bend when it hit the floor. He winced, looking down at the leg. For the stoic Leonard, it was the equivalent of a scream.
“He’s playing through pain,” Danny Green said to a handful of reporters, long after Leonard left the locker room. “He can’t even celebrate baskets because of how painful it is. You dunk on a guy like Giannis and you are worried about your knee, it shows you that he’s fighting. We’re going to need him to fight through the rest of this series. We need two more.”
Leonard won’t cop to any injury, of course. In a Leonard-esque, two-minute post game media gaggle, Leonard said he felt good. “I can keep going, keep fighting,” Leonard said. “We have a chance to make history. There’s no excuses. You’re playing basketball. And we got a win tonight.”