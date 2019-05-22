USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via ESPN
So far, Matt Mooney has worked out for two NBA teams: the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks. He also has multiple workouts lined up for the future with teams that include: the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, and the Miami Heat.

May 22, 2019 | 7:48 pm EDT Update

Dropped weight and ready to win already

1 hour ago via news4sanantonio.com

May 22, 2019 | 7:06 pm EDT Update
Much has been made of Kawhi Leonard’s occasional limp during Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. And yet, in a conference call with reporters Wednesday afternoon ahead of Game 5 at Fiserv Forum Thursday night, Raptors coach Nick Nurse maintained his star will be ready when the ball goes up. “He’s feeling good,” Nurse said. “No concerns at this point. He’s good.”
2 hours ago via ESPN.com

