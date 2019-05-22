During the combine, Ky Bowman had individual interviews…
During the combine, Ky Bowman had individual interviews with the Heat and Warriors. He also has had private workouts with the Hawks, Nets, and Timberwolves, and will have more as the June 20 draft approaches.
May 22, 2019 | 7:48 pm EDT Update
During a speaking event on Wednesday, New York Knicks president Steve Mills claimed that All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis demanded a trade away from the franchise. Mills said that Porzingis gave New York seven days to deal him or he would leave the NBA and return to Europe.
“[Porzingis] point-blank said to us, ‘I don’t want to be here,'” Mills said. “‘I’m not going to re-sign with the Knicks and I’m going to give you seven days to trade me, or I’m going back to Europe.'”
The Spurs offseason is still young and Gay has taken an early jump on getting in the right shape. Gay recently showed off his offseason physique and by the looks of things, he is not sitting by enjoying the summer vacation. Gay will be a free agent this summer.
Brian Lewis: Jefferson: “The Knicks, the Garden they have their own allure. But if you’re focused on basketball & focused on winning, the #Knicks aren’t the best place for you because they havent won in 40 years. So don’t tell me that you’re only focused on winning & then go the Knicks”
Brian Lewis: Richard Jefferson: ” “But it’s the Garden!” Yeah, he can play in the Garden twice a year. We used to go play in the Garden and destroy the #Knicks and laugh at them, and go party in the city all night. That’s what we used to do. That was our favorite thing.” #nyk #Nets #NBA
May 22, 2019 | 7:06 pm EDT Update
Much has been made of Kawhi Leonard’s occasional limp during Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. And yet, in a conference call with reporters Wednesday afternoon ahead of Game 5 at Fiserv Forum Thursday night, Raptors coach Nick Nurse maintained his star will be ready when the ball goes up. “He’s feeling good,” Nurse said. “No concerns at this point. He’s good.”