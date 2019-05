But Smith said that executives at TNT had not given the hosts a talking-to about content since his early days on the set. “It’s gotten to the point where the powers that be — how do I put this — they’re afraid to talk to us,” Smith said. “Because when you talk to us, we take it to the other extreme. And we will keep doing it to an extreme that makes everyone uncomfortable.” (Through a TNT spokeswoman, Smith later clarified that “afraid” had not been his intended word choice. According to the spokeswoman, Smith emphasized that the leadership team gave the stars freedom to express themselves and that that authenticity added to the show.)