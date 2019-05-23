NBA prospect Terence Davis recently had a workout with the Golden State Warriors, according to a person with knowledge of the schedule. The person told USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Warriors Wire on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on this matter. Davis had previously worked out with the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics.
May 24, 2019 | 4:31 am EDT Update
In addition to the sting of the snub, Thompson will not be eligible this summer to sign a five-year supermax contract worth $221 million. He’ll instead be eligible for a five-year max deal worth $191 million with the Warriors once he becomes a free agent on July 1. “I didn’t? It already came out?” Thompson said after Thursday’s practice, before being told that he just missed being selected for the third team. “I mean that’s cool and all but like when you go to five straight Finals, I respect those guys but when you go to five straight it takes more than just a couple All-NBA guys. It’s like an all-time team, but whatever, I’d rather win a championship than be third-team All-NBA, so it’s all good.”
Asked for the principles guiding their fluid rotations, Lowry told ESPN, “Play f—ing hard, send bodies, then rotate. It’s not science. It’s understanding the rotations, who’s going, where they’re going, and knowing who’s going to help and get out. It’s tough to do, but you have to do it in this situation.”
But when Antetokounmpo was asked about whether the Bucks were going to crumple the way the Boston Celtics did in the conference semifinals, he shot back with a stern answer. “We’re not gonna fold,” Antetokounmpo vowed, cutting off the question. “We’re the best team in the league. We’re gonna go in, give it everything we got. We can’t fold. We’re gonna come back to Milwaukee being pissed.”
Sean Deveney: The Celtics held a workout on Thursday that included Kansas G Devon Dotson, source told SN. He’s now had 8 workouts including Atlanta produced well at the predraft Combine in Chicago. He’s still considering a return to Kansas and will decide next week.
We can connect some dots and land on one executive whose team is still in the playoffs: Golden State assistant general manager Larry Harris. As for the rumor mill, one name stands out: Neil Olshey. Numerous sources told NBC Sports Washington of the Wizards’ interest in Blazers President of Basketball Operations, the architect behind the Portland squad that reached the 2019 Western Conference Finals.
Kenny Smith hasn’t shown up to an “Inside the N.B.A.” production meeting in almost 20 years. “What’s going to happen in a basketball game that I haven’t seen, heard, been part of, or know someone that’s been part of it?” Smith said as he walked through the hallways of Scotiabank Arena before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
But Smith said that executives at TNT had not given the hosts a talking-to about content since his early days on the set. “It’s gotten to the point where the powers that be — how do I put this — they’re afraid to talk to us,” Smith said. “Because when you talk to us, we take it to the other extreme. And we will keep doing it to an extreme that makes everyone uncomfortable.” (Through a TNT spokeswoman, Smith later clarified that “afraid” had not been his intended word choice. According to the spokeswoman, Smith emphasized that the leadership team gave the stars freedom to express themselves and that that authenticity added to the show.)
That’s how much “Inside the N.B.A.” has advanced. It has essentially become, in a way, too big to fail. Executives don’t meddle. There is minimal scripting. It’s Smith, Barkley and O’Neal being themselves at their own pace. It’s virtually unheard-of for a studio show to become more important than the games it is covering. Just this week, TNT won four Sports Emmys because of “Inside the N.B.A.”