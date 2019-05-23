USA Today Sports

NBA prospect Terence Davis recently had a workout with …

11 hours ago via USA Today Sports
NBA prospect Terence Davis recently had a workout with the Golden State Warriors, according to a person with knowledge of the schedule. The person told USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Warriors Wire on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on this matter. Davis had previously worked out with the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics.

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Draft Workouts
More HoopsHype Rumors
May 24, 2019 | 4:31 am EDT Update
In addition to the sting of the snub, Thompson will not be eligible this summer to sign a five-year supermax contract worth $221 million. He’ll instead be eligible for a five-year max deal worth $191 million with the Warriors once he becomes a free agent on July 1. “I didn’t? It already came out?” Thompson said after Thursday’s practice, before being told that he just missed being selected for the third team. “I mean that’s cool and all but like when you go to five straight Finals, I respect those guys but when you go to five straight it takes more than just a couple All-NBA guys. It’s like an all-time team, but whatever, I’d rather win a championship than be third-team All-NBA, so it’s all good.”
1 hour ago via ESPN

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Klay Thompson Free Agency
We can connect some dots and land on one executive whose team is still in the playoffs: Golden State assistant general manager Larry Harris. As for the rumor mill, one name stands out: Neil Olshey. Numerous sources told NBC Sports Washington of the Wizards’ interest in Blazers President of Basketball Operations, the architect behind the Portland squad that reached the 2019 Western Conference Finals.
1 hour ago via NBC Sports

, Top Rumors

, , ,

But Smith said that executives at TNT had not given the hosts a talking-to about content since his early days on the set. “It’s gotten to the point where the powers that be — how do I put this — they’re afraid to talk to us,” Smith said. “Because when you talk to us, we take it to the other extreme. And we will keep doing it to an extreme that makes everyone uncomfortable.” (Through a TNT spokeswoman, Smith later clarified that “afraid” had not been his intended word choice. According to the spokeswoman, Smith emphasized that the leadership team gave the stars freedom to express themselves and that that authenticity added to the show.)
1 hour ago via New York Times

, , Uncategorized

,

That’s how much “Inside the N.B.A.” has advanced. It has essentially become, in a way, too big to fail. Executives don’t meddle. There is minimal scripting. It’s Smith, Barkley and O’Neal being themselves at their own pace. It’s virtually unheard-of for a studio show to become more important than the games it is covering. Just this week, TNT won four Sports Emmys because of “Inside the N.B.A.”
1 hour ago via New York Times

, , Uncategorized

,

Home