In addition to the sting of the snub, Thompson will not be eligible this summer to sign a five-year supermax contract worth $221 million.
He’ll instead be eligible for a five-year max deal worth $191 million with the Warriors once he becomes a free agent on July 1. “I didn’t? It already came out?” Thompson said after Thursday’s practice, before being told that he just missed being selected for the third team. “I mean that’s cool and all but like when you go to five straight Finals, I respect those guys but when you go to five straight it takes more than just a couple All-NBA guys. It’s like an all-time team, but whatever, I’d rather win a championship than be third-team All-NBA, so it’s all good.”