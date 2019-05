“I got news that I got a vote to be on the All-NBA team,” Wade, who retired at the end of the regular season, said in a video posted to his Instagram story Friday. “Baby, did you vote for me?” he asked as he panned the camera to Union. “No … I voted for Klay Thompson,” she joked. “I voted for Klay too, but I don’t get a say,” said Wade. “With that being said, whoever voted for me, I do appreciate you, but you definitely could have saved that vote for one of the people who deserved it.”