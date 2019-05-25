Chris Vivlamore: Statement from Travis Schlenk on Peter…
Chris Vivlamore: Statement from Travis Schlenk on Peterson: “Jeff grew into a key member of our basketball operations team over his seven years in Atlanta and we are appreciative of all of his work during his time here. We wish him and his wife Lauren the best moving forward.”
Josh Lewenberg: OG Anunoby is out here getting some (very) light work in. First time I’ve seen him on the court pre-game since the appendectomy.
Jovan Buha: The six players the Clippers worked out today, a league source told @TheAthleticLA: – Nick Weiler-Babb (PG, Iowa St.) – Chris Clemons (PG, Campbell) – Charles Matthews (SF, Mich.) – Terry Harris (SG, North Carolina AT&T) – Mamadi Diakite (C, Virginia) – Kenny Wooten (C, Oregon)
Gabrielle Union is married to Dwyane Wade. She’s also a realist. So following the news that Klay Thompson didn’t make one of the three All-NBA teams (while her husband received one vote), she voiced her support for the Golden State Warriors star.
“I got news that I got a vote to be on the All-NBA team,” Wade, who retired at the end of the regular season, said in a video posted to his Instagram story Friday. “Baby, did you vote for me?” he asked as he panned the camera to Union. “No … I voted for Klay Thompson,” she joked. “I voted for Klay too, but I don’t get a say,” said Wade. “With that being said, whoever voted for me, I do appreciate you, but you definitely could have saved that vote for one of the people who deserved it.”
As long as Zion Williamson has an agent in in place by the week of the draft, there will be time for him to hammer out all the details of his NBA transition. Still, it is an odd thing that he is without an agent at this point. Sources told Sporting News that the reason behind the delayed process goes back to Williamson’s advisor, former NBA agent Chubby Wells.