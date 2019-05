The source also said Reggie Bullock enjoyed his role as second fiddle to Blake Griffin in the Pistons’ oft-used DHO actions. Furthermore, Bullock is fond of the Michigan lifestyle, per the source. Following the trade, the source said that Bullock understood the business aspect of the decision and would still be willing to return to the Pistons as a free agent if, again, the finances were in order. Bullock has been in the league since 2013 and hasn’t made more than $2.5 million in a season.