Chris Kirschner: The Hawks will workout the following p…
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks will workout the following players tomorrow: (F) Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga, (F) Louis King, Oregon, (G) Jaylen Hands, UCLA, (F) Jalen McDaniels, San Diego St., (F) Eric Paschall, Villanova, (F) Grant Williams, Tennessee
May 30, 2019 | 9:09 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: Jordan Bell gets the Finals Game 1 start at center for the Warriors. DeMarcus Cousins is active and available
Nick DePaula: With Kevin Durant out, this is the first #NBAfinals since 2006 without a current Nike signature athlete playing. (Even that year included Gary Payton & Alonzo Mourning in Heat themed re-makes of their late 90s Zoom Glove & Air Alonzo shoes.)
Ryan Wolstat: Loud “Let’s Go Raptors” chants as the Raptors take the floor. Word on the street is OG #Raptors Isiah Thomas and Mighty Mouse, Damon Stoudamire, will be seated courtside together.
Josh Lewenberg: Drake is wearing an autographed Dell Curry Raptors jersey. That’s some next level trolling.
Marc J. Spears: NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he spoke with the Jazz players after the incident with Russell Westbrook and the Jazz fan, and he thought the Jazz as a franchise handled the situation well.
May 30, 2019 | 8:23 pm EDT Update
Alykhan Bijani: After Game 6, Tilman Fertitta said the #Rockets will pick up Tilmanisms. Pay attention. Very telling IMO. “Every year, the #Rockets are going to be one of those teams. There will always be a little noise because I’m a deal guy and (Daryl) is a deal guy.”