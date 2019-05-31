USA Today Sports

Josh Robbins: Maryland center Bruno Fernando, who worke…

34 mins ago via JoshuaBRobbins
Josh Robbins: Maryland center Bruno Fernando, who worked out for Orlando today, said he’s also worked out for Boston, Charlotte and Detroit. He said he has workouts scheduled with Atlanta, Indiana, Minnesota, San Antonio and Utah.

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 31, 2019 | 12:48 pm EDT Update
Any potential trade between the Knicks and the Hawks involving their first-round picks is not currently under “serious consideration” by either side, a league source told SNY. ESPN reported Friday that the Knicks have “explored the possibility” of trading back in the draft and that trading the No. 3 overall pick to the Hawks for their No. 8 and No. 10 picks is being considered by New York. It’s normal for teams to have conversations about potentially trading up and down in the draft, and the Knicks — like any other club with a top pick — appear to performing due diligence here.
33 mins ago via SportsNet New York

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

However, below is a look at prospects the Nets have reportedly worked out and four additional players they’ve brought in according to sources on The Athletic. Prospects staying in the draft. Brandon Clarke, Forward, 22, 6-8, 207, Junior, Gonzaga. Clarke, who is currently projected to go No. 18 to the Pacers in my latest mock draft, is a player the Nets may consider with the 17th overall pick.
33 mins ago via The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Home