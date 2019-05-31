Josh Robbins: Maryland center Bruno Fernando, who worke…
Josh Robbins: Maryland center Bruno Fernando, who worked out for Orlando today, said he’s also worked out for Boston, Charlotte and Detroit. He said he has workouts scheduled with Atlanta, Indiana, Minnesota, San Antonio and Utah.
May 31, 2019 | 12:48 pm EDT Update
The Charlotte Hornets will guarantee Willy Hernangomez’s contract for 2019-20, NBAManiacs has learned.
Emiliano Carchia: Erik McCree is going to summer league with the Orlando Magic, a source told Sportando. McCree spent the season with VL Pesaro
Basketball-Reference: Draymond Green had his 5th triple-double of this year’s playoffs. The only other players in our database to do that 5+ times in one postseason are Magic, Wilt, and Oscar bkref.com/tiny/zeoyJ pic.twitter.com/VcvEHWX3hJ
Any potential trade between the Knicks and the Hawks involving their first-round picks is not currently under “serious consideration” by either side, a league source told SNY. ESPN reported Friday that the Knicks have “explored the possibility” of trading back in the draft and that trading the No. 3 overall pick to the Hawks for their No. 8 and No. 10 picks is being considered by New York. It’s normal for teams to have conversations about potentially trading up and down in the draft, and the Knicks — like any other club with a top pick — appear to performing due diligence here.
Josh Robbins: This morning, the Magic held a predraft workout of these six players: G Jordan Bone, Tennessee. PG Corey Davis Jr., Houston. C Bruno Fernando, Maryland. PF Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida St. C Naz Reid, LSU. PF Nick Ward, Michigan St.
However, below is a look at prospects the Nets have reportedly worked out and four additional players they’ve brought in according to sources on The Athletic. Prospects staying in the draft. Brandon Clarke, Forward, 22, 6-8, 207, Junior, Gonzaga. Clarke, who is currently projected to go No. 18 to the Pacers in my latest mock draft, is a player the Nets may consider with the 17th overall pick.
Jared Harper, Guard, 21, 5-11, 169, Junior, Auburn: Harper participated in a group workout with the Nets, league sources told The Athletic. The former Tiger was recognized as one of the top performers at the G League Elite Camp and earned a spot at the NBA Draft Combine where he boasted a nearly 6-foot-6 wingspan.