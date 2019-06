Based on overnight ratings, U.S. television viewership dipped for the first NBA Finals game without LeBron James since 2010, but numbers from Canada and the promise of a competitive series have the NBA as confident as ever in its popularity. The Toronto Raptors’ 118-109 victory against the Golden State Warriors in the opener of their championship series drew a 10.1 overnight rating, which is an 18 percent decline from the same game last season and a 19 percent drop from 2017. Both of those series featured LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers, a massive TV draw.