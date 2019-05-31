Chris Kirschner: While in Atlanta for his draft workout…
Chris Kirschner: While in Atlanta for his draft workout, San Diego State forward Jalen McDaniels had a private lunch with Travis Schlenk. McDaniels is projected as a second-round pick.
May 31, 2019 | 6:17 pm EDT Update
Cameron Reddish undergoing surgery
Shams Charania: Sources: Cam Reddish will undergo a minor procedure for a core muscle injury. There is a six-week timetable that will have Reddish fully healthy. The core injury nagged him during the Duke season and will now fully heal.
Based on overnight ratings, U.S. television viewership dipped for the first NBA Finals game without LeBron James since 2010, but numbers from Canada and the promise of a competitive series have the NBA as confident as ever in its popularity. The Toronto Raptors’ 118-109 victory against the Golden State Warriors in the opener of their championship series drew a 10.1 overnight rating, which is an 18 percent decline from the same game last season and a 19 percent drop from 2017. Both of those series featured LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers, a massive TV draw.
However, Thursday’s game — the first Finals contest held north of the U.S. border — marked the most-watched NBA game ever in Canada, drawing an average of 3.5 million viewers to Sportsnet and RDS, the country’s French language sports station, according to numbers provided by the league to Yahoo Sports.
The NBA might be quick to remind you that the 10.1 overnight rating in the U.S. is still a massive number, bigger than the “Game of Thrones” series finale. Viewership from the conference finals and the playoffs as a whole is up slightly from 2017, per the league, and NBA games represent 24 of the 25 most-watched telecasts on ad-supported cable during the playoffs, with the NFL Draft as the lone competitor.
Omari Sanfoka II: Grizzlies will host closed workouts for the following players tomorrow: Shaq Buchanan (Murray State) Jalek Felton (Union Olimpija) JaKeenan Gant (Louisiana) Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State) Kenny Wooten (Oregon)
News outlets report that Sherra Wright’s defense attorneys said they were withdrawing the change of venue motion in Shelby County Criminal Court on Tuesday. Her lawyers had argued that intense publicity in the case would be an obstacle for a fair trial in Memphis and they asked a judge to seek a jury composed of people from a separate county.