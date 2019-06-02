Chris Kirschner: The Hawks will workout the following p…
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks will workout the following players tomorrow: Tyus Battle (Syracuse) Bryce Brown (Auburn) Bruno Fernando (Maryland) Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) Cody Martin (Nevada) Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia – Poland)
June 3, 2019 | 12:23 am EDT Update
Klay Thompson ready for Game 3?
Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson, who suffered a left hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ NBA Finals Game 2 victory Sunday night, told Yahoo Sports that he doesn’t expect to miss any time. “No, I don’t see myself missing Game 3,” Thompson told Yahoo Sports. Thompson led the Warriors with 25 points and carried them in the first half as they evened the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors with a 109-104 victory. “I’ll be fine,” Thompson told Yahoo Sports. “That was a good win for us tonight.”
Mark Medina: I caught up with Klay Thompson on the way out of the arena. Klay about his hamstring: “I’m good. It’s just tight.” Does Klay think he’ll play in Game 3? Klay: “Honestly, it’s hard to say. Thank God we got a couple of days off. But I think I’ll be good to go.”
Steve Kyler: I was told by a dozen people around the team, they thought he was gone… so no I am not believing the reporting, I am believing the people around the situation… My personal view is they’ll try to reel him back, but if not they are making other plans.
Golden State’s comeback should go down as another signature triumph for Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, who collectively cranked up the defensive energy and ball movement. Despite his slow start, Curry finished with 23 points while forcing multiple turnovers. Green just missed a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, tossing picture-perfect lobs and captaining the Warriors’ defense. “We understand what we each bring to the table and how different we all are but how much we all love winning,” Curry said of Thompson and Green, with whom he has won three titles already. “I can look to my right and my left and see those two guys and know that they believe we can win whatever game. We’re going to have that edge. We have built that over time together as a core and a unit. We have to rely on that in this series, for sure.”