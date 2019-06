Golden State’s comeback should go down as another signature triumph for Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, who collectively cranked up the defensive energy and ball movement. Despite his slow start, Curry finished with 23 points while forcing multiple turnovers. Green just missed a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, tossing picture-perfect lobs and captaining the Warriors’ defense. “We understand what we each bring to the table and how different we all are but how much we all love winning,” Curry said of Thompson and Green, with whom he has won three titles already. “I can look to my right and my left and see those two guys and know that they believe we can win whatever game. We’re going to have that edge. We have built that over time together as a core and a unit. We have to rely on that in this series, for sure.”