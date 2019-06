“He’ll go anywhere because he’s a winner,” Washington told The Athletic. “He would like to go to New York because New York has No. 3. If Atlanta had 3 and the Knicks had No. 7, he wouldn’t want to go 7. “RJ wants New York because they’re No. 3 right now. He thinks he’s getting picked third. Why would RJ want to go anywhere below No. 3? He’s a competitor. I’m sure RJ would love to go No. 1, but he knows he can’t because Zion is a unicorn and deserves everything. He’s amazing and a great kid, and I’m so happy he got to play with Zion because that might be one of the top five players he’ll ever play with in his career. Playing with Zion benefited RJ, and we would do it again tomorrow and the next day and every day after that.”