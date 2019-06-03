USA Today Sports

“He’ll go anywhere because he’s a winner,” Washington told The Athletic. “He would like to go to New York because New York has No. 3. If Atlanta had 3 and the Knicks had No. 7, he wouldn’t want to go 7. “RJ wants New York because they’re No. 3 right now. He thinks he’s getting picked third. Why would RJ want to go anywhere below No. 3? He’s a competitor. I’m sure RJ would love to go No. 1, but he knows he can’t because Zion is a unicorn and deserves everything. He’s amazing and a great kid, and I’m so happy he got to play with Zion because that might be one of the top five players he’ll ever play with in his career. Playing with Zion benefited RJ, and we would do it again tomorrow and the next day and every day after that.”

According to the suit, Leonard said he allowed Nike to use the logo on certain merchandise as part of an endorsement deal, but Leonard continued to use it on non-Nike gear. The deal ran from October 2011 through Sept. 30, 2018, until an acrimonious split between Leonard and Nike when a negotiated contract renewal fell apart with Leonard’s representatives complaining that the company’s offer wasn’t commensurate with Leonard’s standing as one of the top NBA players.
