Chris Kirschner: Texas center Jaxson Hayes is expected in Atlanta for a private workout tomorrow morning, per source.
June 3, 2019 | 8:48 pm EDT Update
NBA star Kawhi Leonard is battling in a different court. On Monday, the Toronto Raptors star sued Nike, contending it unlawfully copyrighted his “Klaw’’ personal logo that he says he started to conceive and create in college, drawing on his large hands, his jersey number and initials.
According to the suit, Leonard said he allowed Nike to use the logo on certain merchandise as part of an endorsement deal, but Leonard continued to use it on non-Nike gear. The deal ran from October 2011 through Sept. 30, 2018, until an acrimonious split between Leonard and Nike when a negotiated contract renewal fell apart with Leonard’s representatives complaining that the company’s offer wasn’t commensurate with Leonard’s standing as one of the top NBA players.
Leonard, who signed an endorsement deal with New Balance in November 2018 and is now a free agent currently being wooed by other teams, intends to use the logo on clothing, sneakers and on other products for sports camps, appearances and charity functions, according to his lawyers. But Nike is blocking him, they say.
Darren Wolfson: Former #Gophers draft updates: Jordan Murphy has workouts this week with the Nets and his hometown Spurs. The latter, I bet, will be very cool for him. Amir Coffey works out for the Hornets tomorrow. They publicly announced that.
Zach Braziller: Former Hofstra guard Justin Wright Foreman worked out for Lakers today and has Clippers tomorrow. #hofmbb
Brendan Quinn: Michigan and Knicks assistant Howard Eisley are expected to complete a deal within the next 24 hours. He will finalize Juwan Howard’s coaching staff, joining Martelli and Saddi Washington.
June 3, 2019 | 7:37 pm EDT Update
An MRI on Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s left hamstring was delayed because the team arrived back in Oakland later than anticipated Monday morning, so the results won’t be known until later in the evening.