The Hawks could be a destination for contract dumps once again, sources said. Atlanta also has interest in potentially re-signing free agent center Dewayne Dedmon to a balloon one-year deal, according to sources — or a shorter-term contract like the two-year, $14 million deal he signed in 2017.
June 5, 2019 | 4:15 am EDT Update
Things @stephenasmith is hearing: -Kyrie is planning on committing to the Nets -If the Warriors win the Finals, KD will leave
Smith followed a more definitive claim by Colin Cowherd on FOX Sports. He claimed Irving is “75%” leaning toward signing with the Brooklyn Nets. And when some of his fans doubted him, Cowherd put them down.
Colin Cowherd: All you cats doubting me on my Kyrie to @BrooklynNets knowledge 💪 I was dropping today—get your apologies ready. They will be accepted but ONLY if heartfelt & sincere. Seacrest out.
The Rockets are indeed shopping everyone on the roster not named Harden. The complexities involved in moving Chris Paul, who at age 34 has three years and nearly $125 million left on his contract, have Houston officials actively exploring the trade market for Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker.
As one source with knowledge of the team’s thinking said, they are operating under the belief that at least one of those three mainstays will not be a Rocket next season.
Donatas Urbonas: Jonas Valanciunas on his player option with Memphis Grizzlies: “It’s still early to say. Deeper into the summer, we’ll have a better picture who’s staying and what are the team plans. Firstly, I want to see who’s a head coach. It’s gonna be a huge factor.”