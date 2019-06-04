USA Today Sports

The Warriors likely will officially offer guard Klay Th…

13 hours ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Warriors likely will officially offer guard Klay Thompson a maximum free-agent contract at the first moment NBA rules allow it. If so, Thompson almost certainly will re-sign with the only franchise he’s ever known. Thompson has been a key part of Golden State’s three championships and their current run to the NBA finals, where the Warriors are tied 2-2 with the Raptors. That’s how it’s likely to play out for Thompson when free agency begins July 1. But if the Warriors don’t immediately offer Thompson a max contract of five years and about $190 million, I’m told he will listen to free-agent pitches from other teams. And if that happens, the Hawks are confident they’d get a chance to persuade Thompson to sign with them.

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Klay Thompson Free Agency
More HoopsHype Rumors
June 5, 2019 | 4:15 am EDT Update
Home