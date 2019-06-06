The Nets are sending Crabbe, the No. 17 pick in the 201…
The Nets are sending Crabbe, the No. 17 pick in the 2019 NBA draft and a 2020 lottery protected first-round pick to the Hawks for forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick, league sources said. The deal can’t be finalized until July 6.
June 7, 2019 | 5:07 am EDT Update
Knicks want meeting with Kawhi Leonard
The Knicks do not have all their eggs in one basket as they prepare for free agency. According to NBA sources, Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry expect to get a meeting with Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and at least have a puncher’s chance despite all the Kevin Durant hoopla.
Fletcher Mackel: NBA source (who I trust a lot) told me tonight he thinks Boston is landing spot for Anthony Davis. Says Tatum is player NOLA covets most. Tatum, Smart (who @PelicansNBA also really like), filler (Williams, Ojeyele or Yabusele) & at least pick #14 this year.
As for Whiteside, he came to AmericanAirlines Arena to work out in recent days. Miami is expected to again explore trading him once he opts in.
The LA Clippers are not prepared to part with one former Kentucky star in order to acquire another. In an appearance Thursday on ESPN’s “The Sedano Show,” NBA insider Bobby Marks reported that guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is “off the board” in any potential Clippers’ trade for Anthony Davis.
Emiliano Carchia: Alessandro Gentile is going to USA where he will have some workouts in Santa Barbara at P3. Gentile will also play the NBA Summer League (team still unknown yet). He was expected to play SL with Rockets last summer but he underwent surgery. After SL, Gentile will join Italy’s NT
Rose recalls taping a recruiting video for the Bulls’ failed campaign to land LeBron James in 2010, and he was upset the Bulls didn’t shoot down reports that he wasn’t interested in helping the bid. While Rose writes he’s not big on “What if?” scenarios — and this probably isn’t going out on a limb — he believes the Bulls would have won at least one title if James had signed with them instead of the Heat.