Zach Lowe: If this pick falls in the protected range in…

12 hours ago via ZachLowe_NBA
Zach Lowe: If this pick falls in the protected range in 2020, Atlanta get the Nets lottery protected 1st in 2021, sources say. Same drill for 2022. After that, it converts to two second rounders.

June 7, 2019 | 5:07 am EDT Update

Knicks want meeting with Kawhi Leonard

The Knicks do not have all their eggs in one basket as they prepare for free agency. According to NBA sources, Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry expect to get a meeting with Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and at least have a puncher’s chance despite all the Kevin Durant hoopla.
1 hour ago via New York Post

Rose recalls taping a recruiting video for the Bulls’ failed campaign to land LeBron James in 2010, and he was upset the Bulls didn’t shoot down reports that he wasn’t interested in helping the bid. While Rose writes he’s not big on “What if?” scenarios — and this probably isn’t going out on a limb — he believes the Bulls would have won at least one title if James had signed with them instead of the Heat.
1 hour ago via Chicago Tribune

