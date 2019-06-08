Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks will work out the following …
Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks will work out the following players Sunday: F Darius Bazley (Princeton High School) F Robert Franks (Washington State C Matur Maker (Zlatorog Laško) G William McDowell-White (Baunach) G Miye Oni (Yale) C Trayvon Reed (Texas Southern)
June 8, 2019 | 9:30 pm EDT Update
As of Saturday afternoon, the cheapest tickets for Game 5 in Toronto on Monday are going for $3,238 on the ticket reselling website Stub Hub. A cursory search found a single ticket with an obstructed view going for $11,120.
These tickets are in the 300 level (upper-most tier), called the Fan Zone, which are typically the most affordable tickets during the regular season. In fact, one 300-level ticket to a Raptors versus Warriors regular season game on Nov. 29 last year cost $170. The most expensive tickets are courtside seats being sold on Ticketmaster for $60,000 each. Those seats are only available as a pair, which means someone would have to lay down a cool $120,000 to sit at Drake level on Monday.
The very first Canadian team is on the brink of winning it’s first NBA title, and the first ever outside of the United States. No one could be happier than the original James Naismith’s grandson, who is named after the legendary figure. “I always remind Americans that in addition to this being a great American game it’s also a Canadian game and one with Scottish roots,” said the originator of basketball’s grandson.
Going by Jim, the 82-year-old from Corpus Christie, Texas was named James Naismith after his grandfather and wears it proudly. “It has been an interesting thing my whole life being the grandson of the man who invented basketball because I have seen just how much the game has meant to people,” he said in an interview. “It was not long ago a man came up to me and said that game that your granddad invented saved my life.”
Toronto Police announced Thursday morning that the 28-year-old Ottawa salesman Tristan Warketin has been charged with mischieff Property” and will make his first appearance in court July 13. This all stems from his Sunday night appearance on CP24 when he made vulgar comments to reporter Kelly Linehan about Ayesha Curry, a TV host and business woman who’s from the Toronto-area.
Outside at Jurassic Park, he told reporter Kelly Linehan during a live television interview: “I just wanted to let everyone know: Ayesha Curry, we’re going to f—- her in the p——.” The charges have yet to be tested in court and Warkentin is innocent until proven guilty.
June 8, 2019 | 4:16 pm EDT Update
Duke star Zion Williamson heads the first list of invitees to the NBA draft green room, a source told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, Darius Garland, De’Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver, Coby White, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes also received invitations.