Chris Vivlamore: The following players will work out for the Hawks on Monday ahead of the NBA draft: G Jordan Bone (Tennessee) F Brian Bowen (Sydney) F Dewan Hernandez (Miami) G Jordan Poole (Michigan) G Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) F Dean Wade (Kansas State)

Storyline: Draft Workouts
June 9, 2019 | 9:09 pm EDT Update
June 9, 2019 | 5:18 pm EDT Update
